RTSA starts retesting of Mazhandu buses, drivers

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it has started re-examining the Mazhandu Family Bus Services buses and their drivers at Mimosa Examination and Inspection Centre in Chilanga, Lusaka.

According to the consent judgment entered into by the parties and executed by the Road Service Appeal Tribunal chaired by Joe Simachila, the Road Service Licence only be restored after the Mazhandu Family Bus Services meets the conditions set out by the RTSA.

Some of the conditions include that the Mazhandu Family Bus Services shall avail all its vehicles to RTSA for road worthiness inspection pursuant to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 on or before the 31st Day of May 2017.

The other condition is that Mazhandu Family Bus Services shall avail all its drivers to RTSA for re-test pursuant to Section 68 (1) (c) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 on or before the 31st Day of May 2017; and

The last condition is that Mazhandu Family Bus Services shall implement the Workplace Road Safety Policy of 2017 on or before the 31st Day of 2017.

This development entails that all Mazhandu Family Bus Services buses and drivers will have to travel to Lusaka and Chilanga in particular for the re-examination exercise.

In a statement issued by RTSA Public Relations Unit to QTV News, the agency says it has come to its attention that when the suspension was effected some buses were in different locations across the country.

This means that the buses will now have to be driven to Lusaka for the exercise.

The agency has since assured members of the public that the buses will only move for purpose of re-examination only.