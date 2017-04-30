President Lungu expected in South Africa for World Economic Forum

President Edgar Lungu is next week expected to attend the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 that will held in Durban, South Africa.

This follows a special invitation extended to President Lungu, by his counterpart, President Jacob Zuma of the Republic of South Africa.

The World Economic Forum also extended a special invitation to President Lungu.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba has announced that President Lungu is among Heads of State and dignitaries expected to attend the forum with special focus on Africa.

The World Economic Forum on Africa 2017, will run from Wednesday 3rd- 6th May 2017.

Mr. Mwamba says President Lungu is expected in Durban on Tuesday 2nd May 2017.

Mr. Mwamba says the Forum with the theme “Benchmarking Africa’s Rising”, will give insights on the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063 and discuss updates on infrastructure development, regional market integration, and the promotion of industrial, transport, and fibre connectivity corridors.

He says the Head of State is expected to address various issues that include Fast-Tracking Economic Unification and lessons to be drawn in light of the Brexit matter in the United Kingdom.

He adds that the President will also address the Forum on a theme entilted:” Africa in the New Global Context”.

President Lungu is among regional leaders that include President Jacob Zuma as host, SADC Chairperson, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Swaziland, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and Hage Geingbo President of the Republic of Namibia among others.

The Forum is the foremost international organization promoting public -private cooperation and brings together political, business and other leaders to help shape global, regional and industrial agendas.

The Forum will also discuss CEOs and private sector confidence about growth and business in Africa.