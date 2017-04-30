Political tension a threat to promotion of human rights – Mapani

Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani has observed the need for politicians to dialogue as the current political tension in the country is becoming a threat to the promotion of human rights.

And Mr. Mapani is of the view that the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia are the cause of the current tension in the country and thus the need for them to improve on efficiency.

Mr. Mapani has told QTV News in an interview that the only solution to the tension in the political sphere is to dialogue.

He says anything that hinders on the promotion of human rights in the country should not be tolerated.

He has also advised against politics of intimidation and threats saying filling police cells with those with opposing views could not the solution to remaining united.