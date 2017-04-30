Chola dismayed by high number of girls dropping out of school

The Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has expressed concern over the continued dropping out of school by girls due to pregnant related cases.

Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola says the revelation by the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Community Development and Social Services Chairperson Jonas Chanda that over 15, 000 girls last year dropped out of school due to pregnant related cases should be worrying to the people of Zambia.

Mr. Chola says it must be understood that girls too have a bright future and can positively contribute to the development of the nation.

And Mr. Chola says these revelations should come as an eye opener to the nation that more efforts are needed in order to keep girls in schools.

He has also observed that lack of sexual reproductive health information also places girls in awkward positions as they fail to make informed decisions.