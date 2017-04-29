Zumani Zimba advises PF, UPND to dialogue

Political Analyst Chris Zumani Zimba has bemoaned the continued lack of interaction between the two major political parties, the Patriotic Front and the opposition United for National Development (UPND).

Mr. Zimba says the lack of dialogue between the two, has contributed to heightened political tension in the country.

He has admonished political parties refusing to dialogue with each other saying attacking each other all the time is not the solution to solving the problems.

Mr. Zimba has lamented the fact that, the two main political parties are not interacting enough is a major problem that has negative impact in the country.

He has reiterated that when people come together to discuss issues and talk, it helps.