ZANEC speaks for teachers, Lecturers

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has called on government to look at the plight of Zambian workers especially the teachers and lecturers by making their conditions of services better and attractive for the education and skills sector to produce quality labour.

In a statement ahead of the Labour Day celebrations scheduled for Monday 1st May, 2017, the coalition feels that this is important for making Zambia achieve its vision 2030 of “Prosperous Middle Income Country”.

ZANEC Executive Director Grace Manyonga says it is ZANEC’s firm belief that without well-equipped and motivated teachers and lecturers alive to the fast changing technological labour market, the vision 2030 will not be attained.

Ms Manyonga notes that the Education sector budget allocation in 2017 sadly falls short of the 20% Cairo Protocol where the government promised to be allocating a minimum of 20% on the education sector.

She says it should be noted that increased budgets on education will help magnify opportunities for human capital development by the poor and make this year’s theme a reality.

She adds that skills are a critical asset for individuals, businesses and societies.