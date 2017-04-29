Skipper Chama returns for Arrows

Red Arrows captain Bronson Chama is set to return to action this weekend after serving a two match suspension.

Chama missed the 1-1 draw at home to Lumwana Radiants and last week’s 3-1 victory away to Real Nakonde after he was sent off in his team’s 1-1 draw with Zanaco for a raised boot challenge against Ernest Mbewe on April 8.

Assistant coach Chisi Mbewe, who will be in charge for the second match running in the absence of head coach Honour Janza, has named the 2013 MTN FAZ Super League Player of the Year in his 18-man squad ahead of Kabwe Warriors visit to Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday.

Janza, who is a Caf elite technical instructor, is not available due to a Caf Pro License training program which he is attending in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, right back Benedict Chepeshi has been ruled out of the match with Kabwe Warriors due to an illness.

And Kabwe Warriors will miss the services of Nicholas Mulilo, William Njovu and Jacob Phiri who have been ruled out due to injury.

In the trio’s absence, Chintu Kampamba has included Nigerian forward Cletus Ebuka, Alfred Chirwa and Silon Jere in his squad.

Red Arrows are fifth on the standings with five points while Kabwe Warriors are in eighteenth position with two points.

Red Arrows:

Goalkeepers: Danny Munyao, Kenny Mumba;

Defenders: Jimmy Chisenga, Webster Mulenga, Charles Siyingwa, Alex Sichone, Joseph Zimba, Bronson Chama;

Midfielders: Bruce Musakanya, Paul Katema, Daniel Sibanda, Stanley Nshimbi, Akim Mumba, Francis Simwanza, George Simbayambaya;

Strikers: Festus Mbewe, Francis Kombe, Lubinda Mundia.

Kabwe Warriors:

Goalkeepers: Mulenga Lawrence, William Chibale;

Defenders: Levy Zulu, Chilimba Moonga, Tandi Mwape, Clement Mwape, Panji Sikanyika, Alfred Chirwa;

Midfielders: James Chibwe, Patrick, Kasunga, Cletus Ebuka, Silon Jere, Jonathan Manyongo, Frank Chibuye;

Strikers: Lameck Kafwaya, Joseph Chanda, George Quarshie, Paul Simpemba.