Govt’s efforts on Gender Equality cheers UN Resident Coordinator

United Nation Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan has commended government for its commitment in promoting Gender Equality in Zambia.

Ms. Rogan has observed that there is more emphasis on gender equality starting with the President who has been appointed as gender champion by the African Union and United Nation.

She says this is evident by a number of women he has appointed to serve in various positions.

Ms. Rogan has also encouraged women to start preparing now as candidates so that they are adopted in the next election.