UPND, PF counseled not to hold country at ransom

Political Activist Leslie Chikuse says the ruling PF and opposition UPND should hold the country at ransom due to their quest for political power.

Mr Chikuse says the two political parties’ quest to prove who is more powerful than the other will one day put the country on fire.

He says it is unacceptable and irresponsible for the two parties to try to turn the country into a warzone.

Mr. Chikuse has since appealed to the Church to be above bold and sit politicians down who are failing to reason together.

He says the current political tension in the country is worrying.

He says the Church should not simply end at issuing statements, but be seen to be taking action in giving counsel to politicians.