Sakuwaha gets Zambia recall

Striker Jonas Sakuwaha has been recalled by Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda for the team’s monthly 2018 Chan qualifiers training camp in Lusaka.

Sakuwaha, who currently plays for promoted Super League club Buildcon FC, has not featured for Zambia since 2012.

He is one of four members from the 2009 Chan tournament in Cote d’Ivoire in Nyirenda’s preliminary team named for July’s first round, first leg qualifier against Swaziland away on 15 July.

Nakambala Leopards striker Ignatius Lwipa is the other 2009 veteran recalled for this month’s camp.

Zambia regulars; Zesco United goalkeeper Jacob Banda and Zanaco defender George Chilufya are the other men still standing from that bronze medal-winning team in Abidjan eight years ago.

Nyirenda has also summoned young Power Dynamos midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya following his impressive performance at his new club after his move from Kabwe Warriors this season.

Zambia will gather for the May get-together this Sunday.

The national team will later regroup at the end of May when the foreign-based players join camp to prepare for Chipolopolo’s 2019 Afcon group K qualifier at home against Mozambique on 10 June.

Zambia Squad

Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda (Zesco United), Racha Kola (Zanaco), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya, Taonga Bwembya (all Zanaco), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers),Mumbi Mweene (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Stanley Nshimbi (Red Arrows), Kondwani Mtonga , Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu (all Zesco United), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Fwayo Tembo, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos)

Strikers: Jonas Sakuwaha (Buildcon), Ignatius Lwipa (Nakambala Leopards), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Dave Daka (Zesco United)