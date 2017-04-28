Govt launches e-Health strategy 2017 to 2021

Government has launched the e-Health strategy 2017 to 2021 aimed at helping improve efficiencies in the provision of health services in the country.

Speaking during the official launch of the strategy in Lusaka today, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said the strategy is part of government’s transformation agenda in offering better health services to the people.

Dr. Chilufya says the country is investing in digital health and migrating digitally in the provision of effective and efficient health services.

He has explained that with the e-Health strategy, government will reduce on the cost of training for health personnel as this will be done using e-Learning platforms.

He states e-Health has taken root in the ministry of health as the ministry is able to easily and quickly send messages on wellness promotions to the public through various e-Platforms.

Dr. Malama has disclosed that through the e-health strategy, the university teaching hospital will in the next few months have digital records and make digital appointments for patients and doctors.

And speaking earlier, Centre for Disease Control Director Sundeep Gupta who was also representing the American government said CDC through the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR) has provided technical assistance of more than 50 million dollars in financial assistance for Zambia’s national electronic health record system for the past 10 years.

Mr. Gupter has since advised that the e-Health strategy be used to build new e-platforms in the health sector.

And national coordinator for SMART ZAMBIA the coordinating organization of the e-health strategy, Dr Martine Mtonga explained how the e-Health strategy will operate in the provision of improved health services.