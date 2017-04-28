Govt dispels rumors of ban on movement of livestock

Government has dispelled rumors that it has imposed a ban on movement of livestock from Southern Province to other parts of the country.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Director of Veterinary Services, Yona Sinkala says there is no such ban that has been effected.

Mr. Sinkala says the only district which is facing a livestock movement ban in southern province is Kazungula District following the outbreak of suspected Contagious Bovine Pluero-Pneumonia (CBPP).

He says some individuals going round the province spreading falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the image of government.