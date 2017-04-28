Don’t be used as tools of violence, Chief Chibuka tells youths

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people of Chinsali district has urged youths to refuse to be used as tools of destruction and violence by political leaders in view of the spate fires that have rocked some parts of the country.

Chief Chimbuka has told Q News that it is unfortunate that youths are allowing political leaders to use them to destroy public property.

He says youths should question why politicians are not using their relatives and close family members to engage in criminal activities.

He has since urged Police to get to the bottom of the spate of fires in the country using the four suspects who they arrested recently, who were in possession of suspicious materials.

Chief Chimbuka has further advised the opposition UPND to accept the legitimacy of President Edgar Lungu.

He notes that the opposition party’s refusal to recognise president Lungu has contributed to heightened political tension in the country.