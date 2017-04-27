April inflation static at 6.7%

The annual rate of inflation for April 2017 has remained static at 6.7% as recorded in March 2017.

This means that on average, prices increased by 6.7 percent between April 2016 and April 2017.

Central Statistical Office Director, John Kalumbi has told a media briefing in Lusaka today that this is mainly attributed to price changes for cereals such as Breakfast mealie meal, roller mealie meal and maize grain.

Mr. Kalumbi says the year on year annual non food inflation rate for April 2017 was recorded at 7.5 percent from 6.6 percent recorded in March 2017 indicating an increase of 0.9 percent.

He says the increase in the annual non-food inflation is mainly attributed to transport in view of price changes for purchase of motor vehicles.

Mr. Kalumbi states that Lusaka Province had the highest contribution of 1.9 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate of 6.7 percent recorded in April 2017.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalumbi has advised political players to stop making wild statements on inflation without having proper statistics.

He says he has observed that some political players are making unsubstantiated misleading statements to people on inflation.