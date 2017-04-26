Lungu assures investors

President Edgar Lungu has assured both foreign and local investors that their investment in Zambia is safe despite the many statements coming from some section of society of political instability in Zambia.

The Head of State said this when he officially commissioned the NRB Pharmaceutical Zambia Limited Plant at the Lusaka Multi Facility Economic Zone today.

President Lungu says in Zambia, economic and political stability forms the bedrock of the progressive engagement with business.

He says Zambia’s sound and conducive political and business environment assures investors of undoubted safety of their investment.

Speaking at the same event, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says in the two years, a total of 9, 000 health workers have been recruited under the leadership of President Lungu.

And Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has assured the pharmaceutical company that government will ensure their business flourishes so as to help in boosting Zambia’s tax base and contribute to job creation.

Speaking earlier, NRB Pharmaceutical Chairman, Narayan Bandekar said two million United States dollars has been invested in the project.

He says the company is committed to creating more jobs in Zambia like it has done India.

Meanwhile President Lungu has called on the traditional leadership in the country to ensure they guide erring politicians in the spirit of promoting peace and unity in the country.

The President said this when he met Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II before commissioning NRB Pharmaceutical Zambia Limited.

He says politicians cannot always be right and therefore need chiefs to guide them on such matters.