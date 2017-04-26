EFZ dismisses assertions that it is compromised

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has dismissed assertions that it has become compromised under the current Patriotic Front administration.

Executive Director Pukuta Mwanza says EFZ has spoken out on matters affecting the Zambian people in a way it sees appropriate and from the mind of God.

Reverend Mwanza says this is exactly what the EFZ when it issued a statement on the Pastoral letter by the Catholic Bishops on Zambia’s current political environment

He says the EFZ maintains that the best way to start political dialogue in Zambia is for the opposition to first acknowledge that President Edgar Lungu is Head of State.

He says the church mother body holds the view that there will be no other basis for any political dialogue taking place in Zambia as long as the opposition does not recognise President Lungu.

Reverend Mwanza has further told QTV News that a clear agenda needs to be set out if this dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition is going to be possible.

He states the EFZ is already on record calling for peace and unity in Zambia and therefore cannot compromise.