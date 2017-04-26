Chaila optimistic Zambia will see an overwhelming inflow of tourists in 2017

Zambia Tourism Agency Chief Executive officer, Felix Chaila is optimistic that the country will see an overwhelming inflow of tourists in 2017.

Mr Chaila has told Q News that already the inflow of tourists in the first quarter of 2017 was impressive.

He says the increase in tourists inflows will result in increased revenue for the country.

Mr Chaila has attributed the low tourist inflows in the recent past years to elections the country was holding, the outbreak of bola and other factors.

He has also urged government to continue to work on the high cost of domestic travel and other factors that might hinder inflow of tourists.