Gilbert Mwila urges speedy implementation of Political Parties Act

Patriotic Front Monze District Chairman Gilbert Mwila says there is need to speed up the implementation of the Political Parties Act in order to promote maturity on the political front.

Mr. Mwila says the people of Zambia have been subjected to immature politics perpetrated by some political players.

He states that the Act is necessary in order to guide the conduct of political parties in the country.

Mr. Mwila adds that the Act will also help strengthen intra party democracy in political parties as opposed to what is currently happening in some political parties.