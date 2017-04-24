Mwamba urges probe into SA accident in which Zambians died

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba has written to the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RATSA) to investigate passengers’ complaints regarding a bus that was involved in a road traffic accident in South Africa in three Zambians died on Sunday.

The accident which involved a Jitotwe Bus Services bus left five other Zambians in a critical condition and are admitted to medical facilities in Limpopo province.

In statement issued by press secretary at the Zambian mission in Pretoria Nicky Shabolyo, Mr Mwamba has disclosed that passengers have complained to his office suspecting and alleging that the bus was not road worthy at the time of departure.

He says some passengers also claimed that they bought tickets for InterCape Bus Services, but were dispatched on the Jitotwe Bus.

Mr. Mwamba said these complaints were serious and had therefore been forwarded to RATSA to examine and possibly investigate.

And Mr. Mwamba says management at Jitotwe Bus Services have sent a second bus to dispatch the passengers that were discharged, to Zambia.

Police reports indicate that the bus travelling from Johannesburg to Lusaka flipped onto the side as the driver tried to avoid an object ahead of him.

The bus carrying 44 passengers, was involved in a road accident which happened around midnight on Saturday in Louis Trichardt town, just before Beitbridge.

Those who died have been identified as Memory Kainga and her daughter, Taonga Mwale and Angel Kunda, the conductor of the bus. A Congolese national also died in the accident