Lungu’s State of Emergency threat is justified – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says President Edgar Lungu’s threat to declare a state of emergency is justified.

PF Lusaka province Chairperson Horace Longwe says this is however not to say that the party in the Province is encouraging President Lungu to declare a state of emergency.

Mr. Longwe says the ruling PF in the province does not wish to see people’s rights infringed upon as is usually the case in a situation of a state of emergency.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Longwe says it is for this reason that the party has restrained its youth from retaliating to any provocations coming from some opposition political parties.

Mr. Longwe says the party in the province is confident that the Police is capable of dealing with any acts of lawlessness in the country.