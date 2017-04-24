CUTS welcomes decision to license fourth mobile phone service provider

Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS) International Zambia has welcomed government’s decision to license a fourth mobile phone service provider.

CUTS International Zambia Coordinator, Chenai Mukumba tells QTV News that the approval to a fourth mobile service provider will encourage competition in the telecommunications industry which in turn will bring down tariffs.

Ms Mukumba notes that there has been little competition in the telecommunications industry because of the fewer service providers.

Ms Mukumba states that in order to promote competition in the telecommunication industry, there is need to bring in more players so that consumers get value for their money.