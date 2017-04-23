MNT cautions against disrespecting Republican Presidency

Newly formed political party, Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has cautioned against any acts of disrespect to the Country’s Republican Presidency.

MNT leader Daniel Shimunza says his party is not in support of anyone or any political party that disrespects the office of the Republican President.

Mr. Shimunza says the office of the Republican President is there to protect the constitution, rights and freedom of Zambians hence the need to respect it.

He says much as politicians can differ in ideologies, they need to respect to each other more especially the Republican Presidency and whoever occupies it at any given time.

Mr. Shimunza states that his movement intends to distinguish itself from other political parties in Zambia as it will be distancing itself from politics of character assassination.

He further adds that the MNT will debate issues and let the best ideas win for the common good of all Zambian.