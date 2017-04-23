Chipenzi unlocks solution to Zambia’s current political standoff

Governance activist MacDonald Chipenzi has observed that the key solution to the current political standoff in Zambia lies in respecting rights.

Mr. Chipenzi says freedoms of association, expression, assembly and those to hold and impart opinions and information, demonstrate and protest without interference as such results that must be respected.

He has told QTV News that suppression of such rights can lead to truant and indifferent behavior from citizens who feel injured.

Mr. Chipenzi states that it is therefore his prayer that the power that be, will free people by allowing them to enjoy their rights and freedoms which are currently chained.

He believes that there cannot be democracy that can thrive in a society that is threat-happy and always intimidating besides commandeering others in the demand for respect or recognition.

Mr. Chipenzi has argued that recognition and respect is earned and not ordered or commanded.

He notes that commanded and ordered respect and recognition is cosmetic and only observed in the presence of the commander and in the absence, it is out of sight out of mind.