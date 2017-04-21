Road construction to accelerate – RDA

The Road Development Agency (RDA) says with the rainy season now coming to an end, the construction of roads across the country will accelerate.

RDA Communication and Corporate Affairs Director Loyce Saili tells QTV News that the timely release of funds by the government will also help in accelerating the road construction works.

Ms Saili says the challenge of delayed funding has been resolved and therefore the agency expects road works to progress well and be completed on time

She says over 3, 000km of roads are currently being constructed across the country.

Ms Saili adds that so far over 700km of road works under the Link Zambia 8, 000 road project have been completed.