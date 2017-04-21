NAC, AHF to motivate journalists

The National AIDS Council (NAC) has expressed concern that discrimination against HIV and AIDS patients in Zambia is still rife.

Speaking during a media briefing to launch HIV and AIDS media awards in Lusaka today, NAC Director General Reuben Mbewe says another topical issue that needs concerted efforts to address is the issue of faith based healing as an alternative to anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

Dr. Mbewe says there is currently no substitution for anti-retroviral drugs as treatment for HIV.

He says this is the more reason why the council has partnered with AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) Zambia to promote media reporting on HIV issues as a way of addressing such challenges.

Speaking at the same event, AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) African Bureau Chief, Dr. Pennina Amor noted that one of the barriers to managing the HIV and AIDS pandemic is low access to accurate, up to date information on HIV prevention, care and treatment.

She says this is why the media must take keen interest in reporting more on HIV as a way of sensitizing communities on HIV and AIDS issues.