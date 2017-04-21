Lungu asked to fire Siavonga DC Kanyama

UPND Siavonga Member of Parliament Darius Mulunda has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider removing Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama who he has accused of issuing divisive alarming statements.

Mr. Mulunda has Mr. Kanyama of issuing alarming statements to the effect that Siavonga District is on fire following the arrest of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema, when this is not correct.

He says a responsible civil servant cannot issue such an alarming statement when the residents of Siavonga have not engaged in any form of riotous behavior contrary to the claims by the District Commissioner.

Mr Mulunda has advised Mr. Kanyama to stay away from politics and realise that he is there to serve the interests of the people in the district.