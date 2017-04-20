ZULAWU concerned with LGAZ’s frequent meetings

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) is concerned and disappointed with the frequency of meetings by the Local Government Association of Zambia.

ZULAWU General Secretary Kingsley Zulu says these meetings are unproductive and a waste of resources.

Mr. Zulu says there are no benefits derived from these meetings apart from benefiting individuals who attend them.

He says the Union expects councils to spend the meager available resources on improving the living standards of their communities.

Mr. Zulu notes that the majority of councils still have huge monetary obligations to ZULAWU members who are owed money in long service bonus, unpaid leave days and settling allowances among others that require immediate attention.

Mr. Zulu has since appealed to the Government, through the Ministry of Local Government to regulate the frequency of meetings by the Local Government Association of Zambia Chapter by prescribing a schedule which must be adhered to by all Councils.

He has also appealed to the Ministry of Finance to prioritize the release of funds under the Local Government Equalization Fund so that councils pay salaries on time.