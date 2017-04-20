Police decline to comment on assault on HH’s co-accused

The Zambia Police has declined to comment on allegations that Police officers assaulted three of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s co-accused during the raid on his residence.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says the Police cannot comment on the allegations in view of the fact that the matter is now in court.

Ms. Katongo says the Police has taken note that lawyers representing Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused have raised as a preliminary issue the purported assault by police officers.

But Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala has wondered how people will report cases of assault to the Police if Police officers themselves are committing such crimes.

Mr. Changala tells Q News that it’s unacceptable for the Police who are supposed to protect citizens to be the ones allegedly assaulting and robbing citizens.

He states that what happened during Mr. Hichilema’s arrest can only be equated to aggravated robbery which he says must be investigated and culprits brought to book.

He says this is especially that the Police know which officers were sent to arrest Mr. Hichilema at his residence.-