Zambian economy will suffer, Milupi warns govt

Government has been warned that Zambia’s economy will suffer if it continues to drift away from adhering to principles of good governance.

Opposition Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says government should be wary that drifting way from good governance tenets also has the potential to divide the nation.

Mr. Milupi says the recent action taken by government on opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has actually sent a message to the outside world that Zambia is unstable.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Milupi says this entails that investors and tourists are questioning whether or not Zambia still remains a safe destination for investments and tourism.

He has since reminded government to be mindful that cooperating partners who help fund Zambia’s national budget premise their aid to Country’s adherence to good governance.

Mr. Milupi says he foresees personally an unbalanced 2017 national budget owing to the fiscal deficits government is likely to incur this financial year.