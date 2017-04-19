Govt working on enacting law to criminalize child marriage

Government says is working on enacting a law that will criminalize child marriages in Zambia.

Gender Minister Victoria Kalima has told Qfm in an interview that the ministry will harmonize through the marriage Act what the age of child should be considering that the constitution has a different description of a child.

Ms Kalima says just like the case is with defilement, there should be a law that will also help deter early child marriages.

She adds that the ministry has already commenced consultations on this issue and that a lot of progress has been made.

Ms Kalima says her ministry will ensure that the problem of child marriage is addressed.

Recently the Zambia Law Development Commission called upon government to consider enacting a law that will criminalise child marriage.