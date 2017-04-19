Banda advises police not to heighten political situation

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has advised the Police not to further heighten the current political situation in the country to the point where politicians will refuse to dialogue.

Mr. Banda says what the country needs at the moment is reconciliation and therefore any effort aimed at fighting this cause should be discouraged.

He says it is for this reason that he has written to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to let UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema go free so that the country can start facilitating the much anticipated political reconciliation.

Mr Banda adds that the Police Chief should consider dropping the charges against Mr Hichilema and release all the people arrested and detained following the Kuomboka traditional ceremony presidential motorcade incident.

He says it’s clear that there is heightened tension in the country and citizens are deeply divided and polarized across partisan and regional lines.