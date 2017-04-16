Zambia is going in a wrong direction – Milupi

The opposition ADD has observed that what has happened in the last two weeks in Zambia is indicative that the Country is now going in the wrong direction.

ADD leader Charles Milupi is personally saddened and frightened by the direction and the speed by which the Country is doing so.

Mr. Milupi says he has taken note that those that are in power appear to have decided that the best option for them is to lead the nation into the direction of dictatorship.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Milupi says this is despite the fact that Zambia in theory is a democratic state which should be adhering to democratic tenets.

Mr. Milupi says the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema recent arrest and the manner it was done, is one example that points to the direction in which the Country is headed.

He says he doubts whether there is any humanity left in the people who arrested Mr. Hichilema who in past has cooperated with the police whenever he had been summoned.

But the ruling PF has disagreed that the arrest of Mr. Hichilema is sufficient enough to assume that Zambia is being drawn into a dictatorship.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says when the outside world express concern over what is happening in Zambia it does not entail they are worried the Country is becoming a dictatorship.

Mr. Bwalya has told QTV News that what the outside world is actually concerned about is Zambia continuing to be a democratic state.

He says this also implies they the outside world is not worried that Mr. Hichilema has been arrested because they know that he will be allowed to go to Court after his arrest.

Mr. Bwalya states that it is also important for the nation to know that Mr. Hichilema has been arrested for breaking the law and not for being popular as is being claimed by some political parties.

And Mr. Bwalya has described as highly inflammatory remarks attributed to one of the UPND lawyer Jack Mwiimbu who recently suggested that Mr. Hichilema had been poised during his recent arrest.

Mr. Bwalya has wondered why the police be blamed for arresting Mr. Mwiimbu especially in view of Mr. Hichilema’s being declared fit by his own personal doctors.

He says this is because the lawyer’s statement was bound to make people rise against their own legitimate government.