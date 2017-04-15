Political tension in Zambia concerns SACCORD

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has expressed concern that the political tension in the country is still volatile months after the general elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says it is clear that the tension the country is witnessing is as a result of the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Cheembe says it is important that the opposition UPND and the PF government show leadership and ensure that they address the issues affecting the country in order to foster development.

He says what is important is the opposition leaders and the ruling party to find ways and means to sit down and talk matters out in fostering peace and unity in the country.

Mr. Cheembe is encouraging government and law enforcers to exercise their authority carefully and ensure that they provide conducive environment for dialogue.