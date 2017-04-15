COTUZ warns politicians against taking Zambia’s peace for granted

Confederation of Trade Unions in Zambia (COTUZ) has cautioned Zambians against taking the peace in the country has been enjoying for many years for granted.

COTUZ President Joe Kamutumwa says disturbances the country is facing are a sign of warning to Zambians that anything can happen if they down play on the peace the nation is enjoying.

Mr. Kamutumwa says this is an indications that all is not well and that there is need to jealously guard against the peace.

He says violence is counterproductive and be avoided at all cost because Zambians need an environment that is favorable to all Zambians.

Mr. Kamutumwa says quarrelling will not help the country in any way.

And Mr. Kamutumwa has advised politicians in the country to stop politics of confrontational.