PF, UPND bringing Zambia into ‘mud’ – Chanda

United, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has expressed concern that the ruling PF and opposition UPND are bringing the country into the mud through the animosity between them coming from the last elections.

Mr. Chanda says Zambians deserve better than what is offered to them politically at the moment.

The UPPZ Leader has observed the need to have some maturity in the handling of the affairs of this nation and people should not treat the citizens as fools.

He points out that Parliament at the moment, has become a circus because of the fighting of the same two parties.

He says this is not fair to all voters in the country.

Mr. Chanda states that it is very clear that this country is lacking decision makers with fresh minds

And Mr. Chanda has advised the Zambia Police Service to ensure that they intensify security for the Head of State after the Mongu incidence.