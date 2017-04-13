ZCSD counter proposes 25% increase in electricity tariffs

Zambia Council for Social Development has counter proposed that the Energy Regulation Board should allow ZESCO to increase electricity tariffs by 25 percent and not the75 percent the power utility is proposing.

ZCSD Executive Secretary, Lewis Mwape feels that the proposed 75 percent increase is way too much for a common Zambian citizen to afford.

Mr. Mwape has advised both ERB and Government to be considerate when increasing electricity tariffs by ensuring that the increase is affordable by ordinary Zambians.

And Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says ZESCO should ensure it addresses its inefficiencies even as it seeks to revise electricity tariffs.

Meanwhile some Lusaka residents have recommended that the Energy Regulation Board should consider an increase of at least 15% and not the 75% ZESCO is seeking.