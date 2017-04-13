There no full enjoyment of press freedom in Zambia – MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has observed that there is currently no enabling environment that allows the full enjoyment of freedom of the press in the country.

MISA Zambia Chapter Chairperson, Helen Mwale says freedom of the press is only partially guaranteed by Article 20 of the Republican Constitution.

Mr. Mwale says there is need therefore for an environment that fully respects the role of journalists to perform their duties without any undue hindrances.

She says realizing a vision that facilitates citizens’ access to information will therefore require concerted efforts and commitment from all stakeholders.

In speech read for her by Media Liaison Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma at a media briefing this morning, Ms. Mwale suggested the rewarding of professional journalism as some of such efforts.

Ms. Mwale notes that rewarding professional journalism is what will encourage journalists to strive for the best despite the harsh conditions and endless persecution they are subjected to.

She has since implored journalists in the country to live by their responsibility to the public for whom they conduct their activities on a daily basis.