Lungu should discipline Mumbi – PAC leader urges

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu should discipline PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri over her alleged tribal remarks that the Tonga people should call a gathering to discipline UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the Kuomboka motorcade fiasco.

Mr Banda says President Lungu should prove his commitment to the fight against tribalism by rebuking Mrs. Phiri over the tribal sentiments she made during her address to PF youths at her residence yesterday

Mr. Banda says with the current tension in the country, it is expected that Mrs. Phiri should be in the forefront promoting national unity.

He has since advised Mrs Phiri to apologize over her remarks and restrain herself even in the face of provocation.