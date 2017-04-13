JCTR advises Police to step up presidential security

The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has advised the Zambia Police to step up security for the Head of State in future to avoid what happened in Mongu.

JCTR Programmes Officer for Faith and Justice, Poniso Kawanga has observed that lapses on the part of the Police resulted in them failing to protect President Lungu.

Mr. Kawanga says what happened in Mongu last Saturday should be a lesson to the Police.

He says the Zambia Police should put its house in order so that what happened in Mongu does not repeat itself in future.