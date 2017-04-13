HH’s charges are politically motivated – UPND

The opposition UPND says the charges Police have given its leader Hakainde Hichilema are politically motivated.

Among the four charges Mr Hichilema is facing for allegedly obstructing President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade is the non bailable offense of treason which carries a death sentence.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the charges against Mr Hichilema cannot be substantiated as far as the party is concerned.

Mr. Kakoma states that the charges against the UPND leader are only meant to weaken the party.

He has told QTV News by telephone that the UPND is aware that this is also part of the ruling PF’s alleged strategy to return Zambia to a one party state.

Mr. Kakoma however, states that much as party members are saddened by the arrest of Mr. Hichilema, it is not the party leadership’s position that party members should take to the streets.

But PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says no reasonable Zambian can condemn the charge of treason Police have given Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Bwalya says the UPND leader’s aides and relatives are to blame for what has happened to him.

Mr. Bwalya has told QTV News in a separate interview that Mr Hichilema’s aides and relatives should have realized the state in which he has been after the August 2016 elections.

He says the UPND leader has allegedly not been in the right frame of mind after his election defeat.