Hefty ban for Bwalya over misconduct

The Football Association of Zambia (Faz) Disciplinary Committee has handed Nkana striker Walter Bwalya a three-match suspension for misconduct during the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield final played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on April 2.

The Faz Disciplinary Committee made the ruling after Bwalya admitted to the charges against him of attacking a match official, threatening a match official and contesting a referee’s decisions.

In addition to the suspension, Bwalya was charged K2 200 ($250) which he must pay within 14 days.

A statement released to supersport.com by FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo read:” The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has handed Nkana Football Club striker Walter Bwalya a three-match ban after being found guilty of inappropriate conduct during the ‘Samuel’ Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield final featuring Zesco United and Nkana at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

“The Joseph Jalasi-led disciplinary committee has further fined Bwalya K2 200 for his unprofessional conduct during the game.

“Bwalya is expected to pay the fine within 14 days of the verdict.”

The statement from FAZ did not specify whether or not Bwalya had been given a period in which to appeal the Disciplinary Committee’s decisions.

He will miss Nkana’s away fixtures to Nchanga Rangers and Napsa Stars as well as the Week 4 home fixture with Zesco United.

He could return against Green Buffaloes on May 6.

