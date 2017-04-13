EL,HH urged to reconcile

Every Home for Christ Regional Director Dr. Bishop Richard Kakuwa says the prevailing political mood in the country is not motivating to most Zambians.

Bishop Kakuwa is urging politicians in the country to use the Easter Festival to reconcile and open a new chapter in their political careers.

He says this is a golden opportunity for politicians to forget about their past experiences.

Bishop Kakuwa has particularly called on President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to lead the way in reconciling.

He notes that the current political tension can be diffused if politicians forget about their past experiences and look ahead for the sake of preserving peace and unity.