CUTS calls for the revisiting of mines power supply agreements

Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS) International Zambia says there is need for the government to revisit the power supply agreements signed with the mining companies.

CUTS Zambia Coordinator, Chenai Mukumba tells QTV News that the mining sector continues to be the biggest consumer of electricity at a subsidized cost.

Ms Mukumba says the government through ZESCO embarks on the introduction of cost reflective tariffs; there is need to ensure that all sectors are brought on board.

She says the mines as major consumers of power, should also be buying the commodity at a cost that reflects their activities.