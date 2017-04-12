Poor response to POA review submissions saddens Lubinda

Government says it will soon close the window for receiving submissions towards the review of the Public Order Act if stakeholders do not make recommendations.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says from the time government called for recommendations on the review of the Act, none of the aggrieved stakeholders have made submissions.

Mr. Lubinda says he is particularly disappointed that the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) is among non responsive stakeholders.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Lubinda says what this makes him think is that those who have been complaining about the application of the Public Order Act have been doing so from an uninformed position.

Mr. Lubinda says his Ministry will not be moved to push for the review of the Act in the absence of recommendations from stakeholders.

He states that his Ministry has other pending laws that need urgent attention and will therefore not prolong the process of reviewing the Public Order Act.