Govt urged to restructure FISP

The Small Scale Farmers Association of Zambia has advised the government to consider restructuring the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in order to make it economically viable.

Association President Dr. Frank Kayula says government should no longer treat FISP as a social program, but an economic one.

Dr Kayula adds that increasing the number of FISP beneficiaries is not the solution to growing the agriculture sector, but perfecting the programme so that it is run in a smooth manner.

He has also encouraged the government to ensure farmers who have benefited from FISP for more than three years are weaned off.