The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has encouraged Zambians to use the Easter festival to reconcile and foster peace and unity in the country.

EFZ Executive Director, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza says there is need for Zambians to forgive each other.

Reverend Mwanza says Zambians should emerge united and speaking with one voice on many issues after Easter.

He has urged Zambians to take a sober reflection on how what the country went through to gain the peace and unity it enjoys.