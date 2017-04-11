Zambia expected to reduce maternal mortality rates

Ministry of health spokesperson Dr Kennedy Malama says Zambia is expected to reduce its maternal mortality rate from the current 398 per 100,000 live births to 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Speaking to QFM news in an interview, Dr Malama has attributed the high maternal mortality rate in the country to the delay by most expectant mothers to seek medical services at health care facilities.

He says the ministry of health has also acknowledged the fact that some medical personnel also delay in attending to such cases.

Dr Malama adds that the ministry is putting measures in place to address some of the challenges that lead to people delaying going to the hospital.