PF, UPND becoming a threat to Zambia’s democracy – NAREP

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has charged that the ruling Patriotic Front and opposition UPND are becoming a threat to Zambia’s democracy.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has since called for soberness in the manner politics in the country is being practiced in order to preserve the country’s peace and unity.

Mr Nondo says politics of apprehension are a threat to the growth of Zambia’s young democracy.

Mr. Nondo says NAREP is ready to ensure that Zambia’s democracy is preserved from those with ill intentions.