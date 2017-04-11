Ng’oma describes Presidential Motorcade blockage as ‘Provocative’

Political Analyst Dr. Alex Ngoma has described UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s alleged attempt to block the Presidential Motorcade in Mongu over the weekend as provocative.

Dr. Ngoma says Mr. Hichilema should know that a lot of people look up to him for solutions in the country, but that his behavior can put them off.

He says the UPND should have limits when dealing with the republican presidency.

He has told QTV news that many people are left wondering what Mr. Hichilema wanted to achieve by trying to obstruct the presidential motorcade.

Dr. Ngoma has since advised Mr Hichilema to stop practicing politics of confrontation which he says will not help Zambians.