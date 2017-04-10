School feeding programme successfully being implemented- Chipango

The Ministry of Genera Education says the school feeding programme has been successfully implemented in 38 districts so far.

Speaking in an interview with Qfm, Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Hilary Chipango says 1.2 million learners are already benefiting from the programme.

Mr. Chipango says the hunger situation in most rural areas has had a great impact on pupils who fail to concentrate in class during lessons.

He notes that the school feeding programme will help address the problem of pupils dropping out of schools.

Mr. Chipango has since encouraged local farmers in the country to take advantage of this opportunity as government through the ministry of general education will be purchasing home grown food for the programme to help support local farmers.